Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due to Mudslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban 

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the lone passage link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was closed on Thursday morning due to mudslide amid rainy weather.

Officials told GNS that vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been temporarily suspended due to a mudslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after rainy weather. The highway has been blocked in both directions this morning as debris fell on the road, blocking the way. Clearance work is underway.

Commuters are advised to check the status of roads at the traffic police Twitter handle, Facebook page.

• TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

• Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

• Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

• Udhampur (8491928625).(GNS)