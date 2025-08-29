Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut for fourth Day, Over 2,000 Vehicles Stranded

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained out of bounds for traffic on Friday for the fourth straight day as continuous landslides and flash floods in the Udhampur-Ramban belt blocked several stretches of the road, officials said.

The 270-km arterial highway, which serves as the only all-weather surface link between the Valley and the rest of the country, was first hit on Tuesday when heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district.

Traffic police officials said no vehicle movement will be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar until the route is cleared.

Commuters travelling from Katra and Udhampur have been advised to carry valid identity cards to facilitate smooth passage in case of emergency movement.

Officials said nine inter-district roads in the Jammu region have also been cut off due to landslides and road erosion, leaving several villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts disconnected.

With the highway shut, more than 2,000 vehicles, including trucks and passenger carriers, are stranded at Lakhanpur, Kathua, Jammu, Nagrota and Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, along with SP Udhampur Sandeep Bhat, reviewed the ground situation in flood-affected stretches.

She said teams have been mobilised and efforts are on to restore road connectivity. “The calamity has caused extensive damage to the highway. Various agencies are on the job, and we expect partial restoration by tomorrow evening. The progress is also being closely monitored by the Lieutenant Governor,” she said.

The DC added that while access is being provided to essential services, other commuters are advised to avoid travel on the route until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed men and machinery to clear the debris and repair the damaged portions of the highway. The blockades, which began earlier this week, have been proving difficult to clear due to repeated slides triggered by ongoing rainfall.

According to the traffic advisory, the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road is open for light motor vehicles, while traffic movement is also allowed on the Mughal Road.(KNS)