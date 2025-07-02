Jammu

Jammu sees surge in pilgrim arrivals ahead of yatra flag-off

First batch to depart today

Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

JAMMU, July 02: With the annual ShriAmarnathJiYatra 2025 set to commence tomorrow, a vibrant spiritual atmosphere prevails at the YatriNiwas Base Camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, where around 3,500 pilgrims are ready to begin their sacred journey.

“All arrangements have been made, and nearly 3,500 pilgrims are currently stationed at the Jammu Base Camp,” said Rajesh Raina, a senior officer of the Tourism Department, speaking to Rising Kashmir.

Registration counters have been set up inside YatriNiwas, and vehicles from the J&K Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) are on standby to transport the pilgrims. The first batch will be flagged off from the Base Camp at 4 AM tomorrow, marking the formal start of the Yatra from Jammu.

Earlier today, yatris were ceremonially received at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu & Kashmir.

To support the large number of pilgrims, the government has made arrangements for over 50,000 yatris across 106 lodgment centres in the Jammu region. These facilities have been established by the district administrations of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban, with full support from police and civil administration.

Additionally, community kitchens (langars) have been set up with the help of voluntary organisations to ensure pilgrims are provided with food and assistance at every step of their journey.

The entire administration is working in close coordination to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling Yatra for all devotees.

