Jammu Rly Station’s Sr Train Manager Madan Kumar felicitated on retirement

Jammu, Aug 31: Madan Kumar, Senior Train Manager (Guard) for Mail and Express trains, retired on Sunday after serving the Indian Railways for 42 years. His retirement was marked by an emotional farewell ceremony held at Jammu Railway Station. Colleagues described Madan Kumar as a dedicated employee, known for his honesty, exemplary service, and commitment to passenger safety. Throughout his career, he worked as a train manager in Jammu, maintaining excellent coordination with colleagues and prioritising passenger security above all, they said.The ceremony was attended by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal and other railway employees, who gathered to honour his long-standing service. Singhal congratulated Kumar on completing his tenure and extended best wishes for his health and future. He praised Kumar’s unwavering dedication and emphasised his priority for duty during his service.Speaking on the occasion, the railway officials expressed gratitude for Kumar’s contributions and highlighted his integrity and devotion throughout his career.