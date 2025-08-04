Jammu police foil bovine smuggling attempt, rescue 15 cattle

Jammu, Aug 03: Jammu Police, under the ongoing Operation Kamdhenu, has intensified efforts against bovine smugglers. A team from Police Post Manwal successfully foiled a bovine smuggling attempt, rescuing a total of 15 bovines.“The police seized a truck bearing registration number JK02DE/5286, which was loaded with 15 bovines. Two persons involved in the smuggling were apprehended: Mohd Yaseen, son of Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, a resident of Nagrota, Jammu, and Mohd Kaleem, son of Yousaf Mohd Gujjar, from Tara, Tehsil Dansal, Jammu,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.He said a case (FIR No. 100/2025) under Sections 223 BNS and 11 PCA Act has been registered at Jhajjar Kotli Police Station. Further investigation is ongoing.“The public has appreciated the continuous and strict actions taken by the police against bovine smugglers, reinforcing community confidence in law enforcement efforts,” the spokesperson added.