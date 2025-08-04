Jammu

Jammu police foil bovine smuggling attempt, rescue 15 cattle

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 03: Jammu Police, under the ongoing Operation Kamdhenu, has intensified efforts against bovine smugglers. A team from Police Post Manwal successfully foiled a bovine smuggling attempt, rescuing a total of 15 bovines.“The police seized a truck bearing registration number JK02DE/5286, which was loaded with 15 bovines. Two persons involved in the smuggling were apprehended: Mohd Yaseen, son of Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, a resident of Nagrota, Jammu, and Mohd Kaleem, son of Yousaf Mohd Gujjar, from Tara, Tehsil Dansal, Jammu,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.He said a case (FIR No. 100/2025) under Sections 223 BNS and 11 PCA Act has been registered at Jhajjar Kotli Police Station. Further investigation is ongoing.“The public has appreciated the continuous and strict actions taken by the police against bovine smugglers, reinforcing community confidence in law enforcement efforts,” the spokesperson added.

AIIMS Jmu collaborates with NIB Noida to advance Hemovigilance practices
Choudhary Zulfkar grieves over loss of lives in Rajouri accident
IAF Chief reviews border readiness in Jammu
Efforts on to achieve Carbon Neutral Panchayats in Doda
LG’s Advisor decorates newly-promoted JKP Inspector 
Share This Article
Previous Article Nationwide Digital Push : J&K crosses 10,000 km mark in optical fibre coverage: Govt
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Nationwide Digital Push : J&K crosses 10,000 km mark in optical fibre coverage: Govt
Kashmir
Khyber Cement Super League 2025 : United Elegant FC Clinch Title in Nerve-Shredding Finale
Sports
Srinagar Comes Alive as KSL Finale Ignites the Night
Sports
RASC Junior, Sub-Junior teams win gold in Roller Skating championship
Sports