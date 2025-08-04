Jammu

Jammu police crack down on illegal sale of banned Gattu thread

Jammu, Aug 03: In a significant crackdown on the illegal sale of hazardous kite-flying materials, the IC PP Phallanwala and his team arrested two individuals and recovered banned gattu thread.A case (FIR No. 35/2025) under Section 223 has been registered at Khour Police Station. The accused, identified as Harsh Bhau of Mohalla Ghariwala, Phallanwala, and Rohit Singh, son of Budhi Singh, of Phallanwala, Tehsil Khour, Jammu, were apprehended with three rolls of gattu thread – a material known for its dangerous properties, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.He said that gattu thread, often coated with metallic or synthetic substances, poses serious risks to both humans and animals, especially during the kite-flying season. Its sharp and conductive nature can cause injuries and even fatalities.“The public is urged to use only safe, cotton-based thread for kite flying and to report any suspicious or illegal sales to their nearest police station,” the spokesperson said.Police have assured that strict action will continue against anyone involved in the manufacture, sale, or distribution of banned hazardous materials.

 

