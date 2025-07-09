Jammu Police attach Property under New Criminal Laws, Recover ₹75 Lakh in ₹2.39 Crore Job Scam

In a landmark action under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Jammu Police has successfully executed its first-ever property attachment in a high-profile job fraud case, resulting in the recovery and refund of ₹75 lakhs to victims.

This milestone reflects the victim-centric approach embodied in India’s new criminal justice reforms.

The case revolves around Harpreet Singh, a resident of Pallanwala, who posed as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and defrauded multiple individuals by falsely promising them jobs in prestigious government institutions. The fraud came to light when Arun Sharma, a resident of Nagrota, filed a complaint on 6 November 2024, leading to the registration of FIR No. 293/2024 under relevant sections of the BNSS at Police Station Nagrota, Jammu. The accused was arrested the following day.

Investigation revealed that a sale agreement had been executed for a double-story duplex building in Channi Bheja, Tehsil Bahu Fort Jammu. Further financial probe found that a significant sum had been received by co-accused individuals from the main accused through online transactions and cash. The funds were identified as proceeds of crime collected from innocent victims.

Acting on a police plea, the Hon’ble Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, passed an attachment order on 18 January 2025 under Section 107(5) BNSS, which was executed by Tehsildar Bahu. A 14-day show cause notice was issued to the accused to justify the source of funds, failing which the property was to be auctioned.

During court proceedings, based on the evidence presented by the Investigating Officer, the seller admitted to receiving a substantial amount from the accused and voluntarily agreed to refund it in phases. A disputed amount remains under trial.

The Hon’ble Court ruled that the attachment order shall remain in effect until the admitted amount is fully deposited. It also prohibited the seller from creating any third-party interest in the property. The SSP Jammu was directed to open a dedicated account for collecting and distributing the recovered funds among the verified victims.

Today, ₹75 lakhs was distributed equally among 17 victims through cheques. This marks the first instance in the Union Territory of J&K under the BNSS where defrauded money has been returned to victims, exemplifying the law’s focus on justice, accountability, and restitution.

The case was meticulously investigated by Inspector Parvez Sajad (SHO Nagrota), under the supervision of DySP Vinod Kundal (SDPO Nagrota), with overall oversight by SP Rural Brijesh Sharma and SSP Jammu Sh. Joginder Singh. Legal assistance was provided by Senior Prosecuting Officer Altaf Wahid, with financial expertise from Account Officer Kamal Bhagat.

This breakthrough demonstrates a strong legal and administrative resolve to tackle economic offences and restore public trust. It sets a crucial precedent for future enforcement under the BNSS and reflects the evolving framework of a more responsive and victim-oriented criminal justice system