Jammu & Kashmir Police bag highest number of Gallantry Medals on I-Day 2025

Agencies
Jammu and Kashmir Police has secured the highest number of Gallantry Medals in the country on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, with 127 personnel being honoured for their exceptional bravery, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

According to official figures, accessed by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), out of the total 233 Gallantry Medals announced this year, 152 personnel from the J&K region are being recognised for their gallant actions.

It says, among them, J&K Police tops the list with 127 awards, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 20, Chhattisgarh Police with 14, Border Security Force (BSF) with 16, and Uttar Pradesh Police with 17.

The figures says, the MHA said that this year, a total of 1,090 personnel from police, fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services across the country have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals. These include 233 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Of the Gallantry Medal awardees, 54 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 152 from J&K, three from the North-East, and 24 from other regions—(KNO)

