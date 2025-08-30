Jammu floods: Govt forms high level committee to assess damage

Follow us on

Jammu, Aug 29: The Union Territory government has constituted a high-level committee to evaluate the extent of damage caused by the unprecedented rainfall, leading to flash floods and landslides in the Jammu region. The assessment aims to facilitate timely compensation for those affected, as the losses are estimated to run into hundreds of crores of rupees.

The rescue operations following massive flash floods and landslides across Jammu have largely been completed.

“Rescue operations, which continued until yesterday, are now nearing completion across the Jammu region,” Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, told Rising Kashmir.

Today, we have initiated the process of assessing the losses incurred due to the heavy rains that battered the region,” he added.

Sources revealed that the high-level committee has begun visiting the most flood-affected areas, primarily along the River Tawi and other low-lying regions of Jammu.

They said the government’s immediate priority is to provide compensation to those who suffered property damage, livestock loss, and other hardships caused by the heavy rains, enabling them to restore their livelihoods.

Many houses across Jammu were washed away in the floods, leaving residents in low-lying areas devastated. Several neighbourhoods, including Gujjar Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Belichrana, Peerkho, Digiana, Sainik Colony, Roop Nagar, TalabTillo, Sarore, Greater Kailash, and Rajinder Nagar, experienced severe destruction.

Residents in these areas have lost all possessions, including clothing and ration supplies. Social organisationsorganisedlangars and distributed clothes to aid those affected.