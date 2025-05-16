Jammu Division schools to fully reopen on May 19

JAMMU, May 15: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Thursday announced that all recognized government and private schools in the Jammu division that have not yet reopened will resume operations on May 19, 2025.

The decision follows an earlier order issued on May 13, which allowed the partial reopening of schools in five districts from May 15, excluding those located near the International Border and Line of Control, which remain shut due to security concerns.

Subah Mehta, Joint Director, DSEJ, said in a statement: “In continuation of the Directorate of School Education Jammu’s order issued under endorsement No. DSEJ/2025/20911-21081 dated 14-05-2025, all schools (government and recognized private) which are yet to open shall reopen with effect from 19-05-2025.”

The Joint Director directed Zonal Education Officers to ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the School Education Department and other relevant authorities concerning the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Head of Institutions have also been instructed to ensure the smooth and orderly resumption of academic activities and to maintain regular coordination with local administration and law enforcement agencies.