Jammu district bans private water tankers following floods

Jammu, Aug 31: The authorities in Jammu district have imposed a ban on all private water tankers operating within the district from independently supplying or selling water to households or commercial establishments, effective immediately.In an official order, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas said that recent floods have disrupted the district’s potable water supply system. He said the relevant agencies are actively working to restore water services as quickly as possible.”Private water tankers have been operating in an unregulated manner, leading to arbitrary pricing, unequal access, and the potential distribution of unsafe water, which endangers public health, hygiene, and safety,” Dr Minhas said.The DC cited Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which authorises the District Magistrate to take urgent actions in situations posing imminent danger to public health and safety.He issued the following directive: “All private water tankers operating within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu district are hereby prohibited from independently supplying or selling water to any household or commercial establishment, effective immediately.”All such private water tankers have been requisitioned by the District Administration and will be allocated to the Jal Shakti (PHE) department for regulated and equitable water distribution, the DC said.Meanwhile, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched free water tanker services within Jammu City. Residents can book these free tankers through the JMC helpline at 1800 180 7207, available from 7 am to 7 pm.A JMC official said that flood-affected areas will be given priority in the distribution of water via these services.