Jammu demands urgent launch of direct bus service to Kakryal to ease commuter harships

Jammu, Jul 20: The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region Chapter (PHDCCIJR) and Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) have jointly demanded the immediate initiation of a direct public bus service connecting Jammu to Kakryal.The call comes amid growing concerns over the difficulties faced by daily commuters, including patients and students, who are forced to switch multiple vehicles to reach key institutions such as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital and SMVD University.During a meeting held here on Sunday, Rakesh Wazir, Chairman of PHDCCIJR and President of HRAK, said that despite government slogans promoting “Healthcare for All” and “Education at Every Doorstep”, the ground reality remains grim. Kakryal, located just 45 kilometres from Jammu and home to critical institutions, remains unconnected by any direct public transportation, compelling commuters to endure lengthy, exhausting multi-vehicle journeys, he said.Wazir said hundreds of patients, many from underprivileged backgrounds utilising the Ayushman Bharat scheme, face significant hardships on the road. Currently, their journey involves taking a local bus or matador from Jammu to Domel, then switching to mini-buses towards Katra, and finally another mini-bus to Kakryal.“This process is not only inconvenient but also dangerous, especially for elderly, disabled, or critically ill patients,” he said, adding that only 3-4 minibuses serve this route with irregular timings, leading to overcrowding and discomfort, with many passengers forced to stand throughout the trip.“Can a heart patient stand through three bumpy mini-bus rides just to reach the hospital?” the Chamber leader questioned.The meeting also addressed the plight of students attending SMVD University. Many students from Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and surrounding areas face similar transportation challenges, which adversely affect their academic performance due to the exhausting daily commute. Staff and faculty are also impacted by these logistical issues.Virender Kesar, Senior Vice President of HRAK, proposed a specific route for the new service: Ambphalla-Panjtirthi-Sidhra Bypass-Domel-Kakryal, with departures at 7:30 AM and 3:30 PM, and return trips from Kakryal at 9:15 AM and 5:30 PM. He urged authorities to launch this service immediately and also extend similar arrangements from Katra to Kakryal.Prominent attendees included Ajay Kotwal, Vivek Sharma, Sudershan Sharma, and Ramneek Nawada, among others. The stakeholders said the lack of direct connectivity hampers access to healthcare and education, and urgent action is needed to address this longstanding issue.