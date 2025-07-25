Developing StoryJammu

Jammu Civilian’s death regrettable, must be investigated transparently: CM Omar Abdullah

RK Online Desk
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the killing of Mohd Parvez, a resident of Niki Tawi in Jammu, and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the incident.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah termed the killing as “highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable,” emphasizing that the use of force by police must be calibrated and never indiscriminate.

“Jammu and Kashmir has paid a heavy price in the past due to such incidents. It is crucial that this case is probed thoroughly and transparently so that accountability is ensured,” Omar Abdullah stated.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, he said, “I send my heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mohd Parvez. May Allah grant him Jannat.”

