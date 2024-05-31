Jammu bus mishap update: “2 patients in ICU…,” Government hospital doctor details condition of injured passengers

Doctors at Government Medical College in Jammu said that about two passengers in Thursday’s mishap are undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for injuries sustained when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Korhi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge in the Akhnoor region.

According to officials, as many as 22 people were killed and 60 people were injured in the mishap in which the bus that had started from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh rolled down into a ravine at Tungi Morh near Chowki Chowra in the Akhnoor area on the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway.

Jammu administration had last night announced that it had set up a 24-hour helpline to provide information and assistance to the relatives of the victims of the bus tragedy.

A doctor from GMC Hospital detailed the grim tragedy. “It was a massive tragedy. 72 patients have come here till now. Our main motive is to save them who are injured. Two patients are there in the ICU, some have issues in chest, some face issue in stomach, some have fractures,” Dr Ashutosh from the GMC Hospital in Jammu said.

The doctor assured that all necessary medical procedures, including CT scans, ultrasounds, and medication, are being diligently administered to the injured.

“The patients have been adjusted in different wards and are managed properly. The family members of the injured will also come from Uttar Pradesh, they will also be managed,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the victims.

“Twenty-two people died in the tragic accident that happened yesterday. The others who have been injured in the accident, are being treated in GMC Jammu. They are being treated nicely, all facilities are being provided to them”.

In addition to medical assistance, the government has announced compensation for the victims and their families.

“An inquiry has also been ordered, in which in seven days it will be revealed how the accident actually happened so that any such mishappening can be averted in the future,” Kumar said.

“The SSP and I went to the hospital yesterday and spoke to the injured and we saw that the injured are being treated nicely, and the best facilities are being provided to them,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor Bus accident. (ANI)