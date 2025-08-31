JAMMU BATTLING DISASTER

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: At least 11 people, including five children, were killed in separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide triggered by heavy rains in Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu division on Saturday.

Officials reported that seven members of a family were buried alive when a landslide struck their house in Badder village of Mahore, Reasi, early Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmad (38), his wife Wazira Begum (35), and their children—Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohd Mustafa (11), MohdAdil (8), Mohd Mubarak (6), and MohdWasim (5).

Locals rushed to the site and began rescue efforts before the police arrived, but only the bodies of the victims could be recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Nidhi Malik, expressed her condolences and assured that the district administration would provide all possible support and assistance to the grieving families. She also directed the concerned officers to implement prompt relief measures and ensure close coordination between departments to manage the emergency situation.

The DC Nidhi Malik also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cautious in view of the prevailing weather conditions, and to avoid venturing into vulnerable or high-risk areas.

In Ramban district, a cloudburst late Friday night in Rajgarh tehsil triggered flash floods, damaging houses, a cowshed, and a school building. Four people were killed, and one woman remains missing. The deceased were identified as Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother DwarkaNath (55), niece Virta Devi (26), and their guest Om Raj (38), a resident of Banshara.

The bodies of the victims were recovered following extensive search efforts by the police, SDRF, and local volunteers. The search for the missing woman is still ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, confirmed that the cloudburst had caused significant destruction in the Drubla–Gudgram village, sweeping away homes and other structures. Khan, along with senior officials, was on the scene in the early hours to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

“The administration is on high alert and is providing all possible assistance to the affected families,” Khan said. He added that the authorities are continuing their search for the missing person and have extended immediate relief from the District Red Cross Fund.

DC has also directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed report on losses and damages at the earliest, so that relief can be provided under SDRF norms

Meanwhile, pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day due to the inclement weather.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable areas and carry out timely evacuations.

“People must strictly adhere to safety advisories and avoid risk-prone zones,” he said, while stressing better coordination among departments.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and former Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad also expressed condolences and called for immediate relief to the victims.

Meanwhile, record rainfall has battered large parts of Jammu over the past week, damaging hundreds of properties and washing away dozens of roads and bridges.

Traffic on several stretches of National Highway-44, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has been repeatedly suspended. Rail services have also faced disruptions.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bhaderwah recorded the highest rainfall of 51.6 mm till 8.30 am on Saturday, followed by Katra (42 mm), Kathua (32 mm) and Batote (16.8 mm).

The department has forecast moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers at many places in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Samba and Udhampur till Saturday evening, warning of further flash floods and landslides.