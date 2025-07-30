Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

“Jammu and Kashmir will be free of terrorism…”: Amit Shah during Op Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Jul 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will be free of terrorism and hit back at Congress over its allegations against the government, saying it practices “vote bank and appeasement politics”.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Amit Shah said that nearly 100 days after the Pahalgam terror attack, the perpetrators were located and neutralised.

“Today, standing in this House, I promise that Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolve of the Narendra Modi government,” Amit Shah said.

He slammed Congress and other opposition parties over the walkout from the House.

“Yesterday, you (Congress) were asking why they(Pahalgam terrorists) were killed on this day? Why should they not have been killed yesterday? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It doesn’t work like this. The entire country is seeing that Congress’ priority is not national security and ending terrorism but it is politics, their vote bank and appeasement politics,” he said.

Amit Shah said that during the security review meeting held after the Pahalgam terror attack, it was decided that the terrorists should be apprehended as quickly as possible.

“More critically, measures were taken to ensure they could not flee the country. As a result, 100 days after the attack, the perpetrators were located and neutralised,” he said.

“Under Operation Mahadev, our armed forces successfully killed three terrorists. Among them, Suleiman, a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was identified as the individual who had opened fire during the Pahalgam attack. Hamza Afghani, also a commander of LeT, was another high-ranking operative eliminated during the operation. Additionally, Zibran, a terrorist associated with LeT, was among those killed. The evidence unequivocally points to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s involvement in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack,” he added.

Opposition members staged a walkout over their demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the debate in the House. The debate in the Rajya Sabha began on Tuesday.

India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India also repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

