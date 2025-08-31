Jal Shakti Minister visits rain-hit Channi, Sainik Colony; reviews water supply restoration efforts

Follow us on

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana on Sunday visited the rain-affected areas of Channi and Sainik Colony to assess the damages caused due to the recent heavy rains.

Accompanied by MLA Ch. Vikram Randhawa and DDC T.S. Tony, the Minister inspected the affected localities including GDCT and KB Public School, where infrastructure and residential areas suffered due to waterlogging and flooding.

During his visit, the Minister also reviewed the on-ground restoration efforts of water supply in the area. He directed the Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer of PHE to personally monitor water distribution through private tankers to ensure immediate relief to the residents.