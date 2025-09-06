Jal Shakti Minister reviews post-flood situation in Sgr

Follow us on

Sinagar, Sept 05: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana on Friday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the post-flood situation in Kashmir and ongoing response efforts.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department, along with representatives of allied departments.

While chairing the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of coordinated and multi-pronged efforts aimed at mitigating the ongoing flood crisis. He called for ensuring swift relief to affected areas and restoration of essential services, including power, water supply and road connectivity.

Rana said that a coordinated and proactive response is needed to dewater inundated areas in and around Srinagar. He called for the urgent deployment of adequate pumping machinery, wherever required, so that stagnant water is evacuated swiftly.

“These steps are needed to ensure restoration of essential services, thereby enabling residents to return to normal life at the earliest,” he said.

The minister also called for effective management of Jhelum’s water levels, especially in view of the heightened discharge from its tributary nallahas.

While calling for mitigation of the present crisis, Rana stressed the need for institutional strengthening of flood management systems for the long term to prevent similar flooding events in the future. He called for reinforcement of weak stretches of the embankment and deploying additional men and machinery to tackle any eventuality.

“People should be informed well in advance about any potential risk, so that they are able to take necessary precautionary steps in time,” he said. “Timely steps are necessary to ensure safety of our people to avoid panic or confusion at the last moment.”

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, presented a detailed report on the breach at Shalina-Lasjan (Budgam) and its impact on surrounding areas. He informed that necessary steps have been taken in this regard and the field staff is actively monitoring the situation for strengthening of vulnerable embankments.

He said that dewatering pumps have been positioned in the affected zones to divert excess water, and vulnerable habitations are being closely monitored to ensure the safety of residents. “A technical assessment is being undertaken to work out medium and long-term measures for permanent strengthening of flood protection infrastructure in the area,” he said.