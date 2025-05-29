Jal Shakti Minister reviews Parnai Hydro Power Project at Buffliaz

Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, today reviewed the Parnai Hydro Power Project in Buffliaz, Surankote, highlighting the importance of prioritising the local communities’ interests in water resource management.

The Minister emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the first right over their water resources, and it is essential to protect and promote their interests. He emphasised the need to prioritise their interests in water management and utilisation.

The Minister highlighted the JK government’s focus on hydropower development and energy self-sufficiency in Poonch.

Reviewing the progress on Parnai Hydro Power Project, he emphasized upon the executing agency to ensure timely completion.

The Minister was informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Phagla Hydro Electric Project has been formulated and is awaiting implementation to harness the region’s hydropower potential.

Under Phase-2 of the Parnai Project, initiation has been planned to make various areas of Mendhar adequately irrigated, promoting the local farming development and improving the quality of life for residents.

The Minister emphasized the importance of sustainable utilization of water resources, ensuring that the benefits of hydropower projects are shared equitably among the local communities. He stressed the need for community engagement and participation in decision-making processes related to water resource management.

He said that JK government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remains committed towards protecting the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring that they receive a fair share of benefits from the region’s water resources. “Parai Hydro Power Project underscores this commitment, aiming to promote equitable development and protect the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir over their natural resources, he added”

The Parnai Project aims to enhance energy security, promote economic growth and improve living standards in Poonch, he added.

Rana has been advocating for reviewing existing agreements and treaties to ensure that they are fair, equitable and just for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This review, he maintains, will help to identify areas for improvement and ensure that the region’s water resources are utilised in a sustainable and equitable manner.