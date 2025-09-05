BreakingCity

Jal Shakti Minister reviews Jehlum flood management efforts, directs 24×7 monitoring

Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Rana, on Friday reviewed the ongoing Jehlum flood management efforts with senior officers of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, focusing on immediate response measures and dewatering operations in inundated areas.

An official statement reads, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra briefed the Minister about the breach at Shalina-Lasjan in Budgam and its impact on surrounding habitations.

Rana emphasized the need for swift and coordinated action to minimize disruption, protect public health and ensure the safety of affected communities. He directed officers to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and ensure rapid resolution of emerging issues on the ground.

The meeting also discussed long-term strategies, including strengthening embankments, upgrading drainage networks and enhancing early warning systems to prevent recurrence of such situations in the future.

Rana reiterated that the government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property while navigating the evolving flood situation.

