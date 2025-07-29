Jal Shakti Minister inaugurates six Water Supply Schemes in Samba

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana on Tuesday inaugurated six Water Supply Schemes in Samba district.

These schemes, executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the J&K CAPEX Plan, have been completed at an estimated cost of ₹23.70 crore.

The newly inaugurated schemes are poised to benefit thousands of residents across multiple rural areas, ensuring a steady supply of clean drinking water and improving the overall quality of life in the region.

The infrastructure created under this initiative is designed to be climate-resilient, marking a sustainable step forward in addressing water scarcity in rural Jammu and Kashmir.

Javed Rana reaffirmed the Omar Abdullah-led Government’s unwavering commitment to the goal of “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal” (tap water to every household).