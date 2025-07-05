Breaking

Jal Shakti Minister Expresses Concern Over Missing AEE, Directs Extensive Search Operation

Srinagar, July 05: Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, has expressed deep concern over the sudden disappearance of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Parvaiz Ahmed Wani, who went missing since 11:00 am yesterday.

Wani, serving at the Jal Shakti Department’s PHE Sub-Division in Ramban, was last seen near the Chenab River, with his personal vehicle found parked nearby.

Authorities suspect he may have accidentally fallen into the river. A joint search operation is currently underway, despite the high water level in the river Chenab.

Minister Rana has directed Chief Engineer PHE Jammu to liaise with district administration and other concerned authorities to ensure Wani is traced at the earliest.

He instructed for effective inter-agency coordination to locate Wani and determine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The Jal Shakti Department and local authorities have launched a search operation along the river stretch and nearby areas.

The police are investigating the incident, and a team of officials is working tirelessly to locate Wani.

The search operation continues, with authorities considering every possibility to locate Wani and determine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

