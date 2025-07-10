Jal Shakti dept promotes 23 JE’s as AE’s

Kashmir

Srinagar, July 09: The Jal Shakti Department has issued promotion order for 23 Junior Engineers as Assistant Engineers, vide Government Order No. 167-JK (JSD) of 2025 dated July 7, 2025.As per a statement issued here, the promotion orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra. The move is expected to enhance the human resource capacity besides improving the water supply management in Jammu & Kashmir.Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, has congratulated the elevated engineers, expressing hope that their promotion will further motivate them to contribute to the department’s mission.Rana has directed the authorities to immediately refer accrued vacancies to the recruiting agency for fast-track recruitment, ensuring timely filling of critical positions.The Jal Shakti department has been actively working to strengthen its human resource capacity, filling hundreds of promotional vacancies across various levels, from Assistant Engineers to Chief Engineers.The Minister has emphasised the importance of establishing a robust performance monitoring mechanism at each level to ensure optimal and efficient performance by the officers.

