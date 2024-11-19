Breaking

Jaishankar, Wang Yi discuss border de-escalation on sidelines of G20 Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the G20 Summit regarding progress in border de-escalation.

EAM Jaishankar expressed pleasure in meeting his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He also made note of the meeting between the leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Jaishankar said, “Our contribution to both platforms was notable in shaping the eventual outcomes. But it was a reminder to us of the importance of our two countries in international politics”.

The agreement eased the tense standoff in Eastern Ladakh and set the stage for further diplomatic engagements.

He underscored the importance of the two countries in the international fora and thus said that it stands as a “significant testimony of why our bilateral relations are so important”.

Reminding of the consensus reached by the leaders in Kazan on taking the next steps in the relationship, Jaishankar expressed pleasure in seeing the implementation of the talks at the ground level.

He said, “I’m glad to note that on the ground, the implementation of that understanding has proceeded as planned”.

Jaishankar informed that PM Modi and Xi Jinping have directed that the foreign ministers and the special representatives meet at an early date.

Jaishankar noted that he is looking forward to discussing the next steps with Wang Yi as envisaged by both leaders.

They noted the progress in the recent disengagement in Ladakh and exchanged views on the next steps in bilateral ties, according to the External Affairs Minister who shared the details of his meeting on social media platform X.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi came a month after the meeting of Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Prime Minister Modi during the meeting had stated that ties between the two nations are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.

The sentiment was also reiterated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier said, “At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts. Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The agreement includes rights related to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas”.

This came after both India and China confirmed that an agreement had been reached between the two nations regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Meanwhile, India and China are set to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. (ANI)

 

 

 

