Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabia’s Minister Aljubeir, shares India’s perspective on countering terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Aljubeir, in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Jaishankar shared India’s perspective on “firmly countering terrorism.”

“A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning. Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism,” Jaishankar posted on X.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar held discussions with foreign ministers from Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Qatar. He emphasised India’s approach to cross-border terrorism and expressed gratitude for their solidarity and support.

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces on early May 7 morning launched a strike at the terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Addressing a press briefing on the ‘Operation Sindoor’ yesterday Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

During the same briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK based on credible intelligence. (ANI)