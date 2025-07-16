Jairam Ramesh demands answers from PM Modi in Parliament on claims made by US President Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s claim of ending the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan 23 times in 66 days and bringing an end to the Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for not refuting the claims.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said that the opposition parties demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the conversation between him and Trump.

“23 times in 66 days, the US President Donald Trump has said that he was responsible for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and stopped Operation Sindoor…All the opposition parties are united and we want the Prime Minister to speak on the conversation that took place between the US President Donald Trump and No action has been taken against the terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack…” Ramesh told ANI.

In a tweet on social media X, Ramesh wrote “Today the score stands at 66 days, 23 reiterations Parliament will resume from July 21st. The score will no doubt change before then. But the PM has to answer clearly in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The nation wants to know.”

On July 15, US President Trump stated that apart from Indonesia, he was going to have access into India.

“We made a deal with Indonesia. I spoke to their really great president…and we made the deal. We have full access to Indonesia, everything. As you know, Indonesia is very strong on copper, but we have full access to everything. We will pay no tariffs. They are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had. That’s probably the biggest part of the deal…India is basically working along that same line. We’re going to have access into India. You have to understand, we had no access to any of these countries. Our people couldn’t go in and now we’re getting access because of what we’re doing with the tariffs…” Trump said. (ANI)