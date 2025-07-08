Jairam Ramesh criticises PM Modi for “not breaking silence”, countering US claims of stopping hostilities

Congress leader and member of Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not countering United States President Donald Trump’s claim of stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Ramesh highlighted a few points made by Donald Trump. The X post read, “For at least the 21st time in the last 59 days, President Trump has said that he –

1. Stopped the four-day India-Pakistan war in May.

2. The war was about to escalate into a nuclear conflict.

3. India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire because the carrot-and-stick approach of trade with the US was employed by them. In other words, his message was: stop the war at once or face the real prospects of losing American markets (and presumably investment).”

The X post further read, “President Trump has trumpeted all this just as he was also announcing that a US trade deal with India and Pakistan was about to be declared very soon. When will Narendra Modi, once described by his senior colleague Ghanshyam Tiwari as the BJP’s ‘trump card’, break his silence on this issue?”

This social media post by Jairam Ramesh follows US President Trump’s recent repetition of this claim during an interaction with reporters.

US President Donald Trump said, “We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big ones, like India and Pakistan. We stopped that overtrade. We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We stated that we will not deal with you if you intend to fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage. Stopping that was important.”

In the latest update regarding the trade deal, Trump said, “We’ve spoken to everybody, and it is all done. I told you we’ll make some deals, but for the most part, we’re going to send a letter. We’d like to welcome you to the United States, if you’d like to participate in the greatest and most successful country ever. We are doing better than ever. We’ve never had numbers like this. We’ve never had an investment like this. We have more than 90, we have much more than 90. But most of those are going to be sent a letter. This is exactly what I said. Now we’ve made a deal with the United Kingdom. We’ve made a deal with China. We’re close to making a deal with India,” Trump said.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal categorically stated that India would enter into a deal based on deadlines and pressure. (ANI)