Jailed MP Engineer Rashid seeks Court permission to vote in Vice-Presidential election

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed Member of Parliament from Baramulla, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has approached the Delhi court seeking permission to cast his vote in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September 9.

Rashid, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case, has moved his plea before the Special NIA Court at Patiala House.

His lawyers said the court may pronounce its order later today. As per election rules, Members of Parliament are required to cast their vote in person for the Vice-Presidential election, making court permission necessary in his case.

Earlier, Rashid was granted custody parole for several days to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament, allowing him to participate in the House proceedings despite his incarceration.

Rashid registered a stunning electoral victory by defeating current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rashid is facing trial in a terror funding case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His name reportedly surfaced during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused in the case.

The NIA filed its chargesheet against Rashid in October 2019, and in March 2022, a Special NIA Court framed charges against him and others under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 121 (waging war against the Government of India), and Section 124A (sedition), along with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to terrorist acts and terror funding. (ANI)