Jailed Er Rashid permitted to vote in VP elections: AIP

Srinagar, Sept 06: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) has welcomed the order of the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, permitting incarcerated Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid to participate in the upcoming Vice Presidential elections scheduled on September 9, 2025.

AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, in a statement issued here, said, “As per the order dated 04.09.2025, the Patiala House Court, Delhi, has directed that Er Rashid be taken in custody to Parliament for the limited purpose of casting his vote in the Vice Presidential elections. The court further directed that while Er Rashid will not be required to make any immediate payment for travel expenses, he must furnish an undertaking that he shall bear the cost of travel, subject to the outcome of the pending appeals reserved for orders by the High Court. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi appeared on behalf of Er Rashid.”

Inam further said the court emphasised that all necessary arrangements will be ensured in line with Parliamentary rules and under due escort, while safeguarding his rights as a Member of Parliament.

“This is not just a legal victory but also a democratic assertion of the rights of the people of north Kashmir who elected Er Rashid to represent them in Parliament,” the spokesperson said. “Despite incarceration, his participation in the Vice Presidential elections is symbolic of the unbroken bond between our representative and the democratic institutions of the country.”

Inam added, “We welcome the Hon’ble Court’s order and hope it sets a precedent for ensuring justice, dignity and equal rights for all elected representatives. The people of Kashmir have always reposed faith in democratic processes despite all odds, and this participation of Er Rashid, even from behind bars, is a reflection of that commitment.”

The AIP spokesperson expressed gratitude to the legal team, especially Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, for their persistent efforts and reiterated its demand for justice and fair treatment to Er Rashid and all Kashmiri detainees.