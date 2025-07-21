Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President of India; cites health reasons

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday has tendered his resignation from the post, citing health concerns and the need to prioritise medical advice.

His resignation, addressed to Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu, is effective immediately as per Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India.

In an emotional and heartfelt resignation letter, Dhankhar expressed deep gratitude to President Murmu for her “unwavering support” and the “soothing and wonderful working relationship” they shared during his tenure.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, noting that their support had been “invaluable” and that he had “learned much” during his time in office.

Dhankhar extended his warm appreciation to Members of Parliament, recalling the trust, affection, and respect he received from across the political spectrum. “The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament will ever be cherished and embedded in my memory,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his time as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar highlighted India’s remarkable economic and developmental strides, calling it a “transformative era” in the country’s journey. He expressed pride in Bharat’s global rise and conveyed “unwavering confidence” in the nation’s bright future.

“It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor,” he wrote.