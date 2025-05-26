“Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a stern warning against terrorism, vowing that any attempt to erase the “sindoor” of Indian sisters would be met with inevitable retribution.

While addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Dahod, PM Modi highlighted the swift response of the armed forces, which dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, defeating Pakistan’s ‘audacity’ and affirming India’s commitment to a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai. (If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain),” The PM said.

He noted that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just a military operation but a reflection of India’s values.

“That’s why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation — it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts,” he stated.

He further elaborated that terrorists challenged 140 crore Indians, and thus, he gave a free hand to the armed forces.

“They challenged 140 crore Indians… and that’s why I did exactly what you elected me to do… Modi gave a free hand to his three armies, and our brave soldiers did what the world had not seen in the last several decades… Our bravehearts destroyed their biggest terrorist camp in just 22 minutes, in response to their misadventure on April 22,” he said.

He noted that “when the Pakistani army got agitated by this action of India and showed audacity, then our forces defeated the Pakistani army as well.”

PM Modi further slammed Pakistan for being the brewer of terrorism, noting that it only had one goal: to “hate India” and try to stop its progress, whereas India has been moving forward towards a Viksit Bharat.

“After Partition, the newly formed country had just one goal — to hate India and to try to stop our progress. But we have only one goal — to keep moving forward, to eliminate poverty, and to build a Viksit Bharat. A truly developed India is only possible when our armed forces are strong, and so is our economy.

And we are constantly working in that direction, with full dedication and determination,” he stated.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. Earlier today, he inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. (ANI)