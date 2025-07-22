BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K: Ramban administration issues advisory amid IMD alert; warns of flash floods and landslides

ANI
The Ramban District Administration issued a weather advisory on Tuesday, following an alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district from July 21 to July 24.

The administration warned that the prevailing weather conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides, waterlogging, and transportation disruptions, particularly in hilly and vulnerable regions.

“In view of the risks, people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone areas, and stay away from riverbanks and local streams,” the advisory stated.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow all instructions issued by the district administration. Emergency helpline numbers, 01998-295500 and 01998-266790, have been activated for public assistance.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a sharp rise in water levels due to incessant rainfall.

As a precautionary measure, the Rajouri District Administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools for the day. Officials said waterlogging has disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas, though no casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

In Reasi district, all gates of the Salal Dam have been opened to regulate the rising water level of the Chenab River following continuous rainfall in the region.

Officials said the controlled release of water is being carried out to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the dam. The dam authorities, in coordination with the district administration, are closely monitoring the situation.

“Water is being discharged in a phased and regulated manner. Residents of low-lying areas and those living near riverbanks have been issued adequate warnings and advisories,” an official said.

Teams from the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police have been placed on standby to respond to any emergencies. The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers. (ANI)

