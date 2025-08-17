J&K cloudburst: 7 dead in Kathua landslide; rescue and relief operations underway

At least seven people have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Kathua district, while rescue and relief operations are underway in Kathua and Kishtwar, officials said on Sunday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said operations are ongoing in Kathua after flash floods and a landslide cut off connectivity in several areas. “There was heavy rain in Kathua since last night… Seven people have died due to the landslide. Rescue operations are ongoing… Some people are being rescued by helicopters because the connectivity there has been cut off… Those who died due to the landslide, their bodies have been retrieved,” he said.

On the situation in Kishtwar, he added that efforts were focused on restoring essential services. “There were huge boulders here, they were blasted yesterday. The boulders are being broken down. Rope breakers have been installed due to the possibility that some bodies might be trapped under them. The power supply and water supply have been restored. A bridge is being built here with the help of the Army… All the passengers stranded in Machail were safely evacuated yesterday,” he said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, also shared details of the rescue operations. “Boulders had fallen here which needed to be fragmented… Heavy machinery has been called for that. With the help of BRO, they are being fragmented here. These boulders are being removed by using explosives wherever needed, and bodies have been recovered from beneath them… Now the work is going on smoothly,” he said.

Following the cloudburst and landslides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government was closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support. In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. Calling the tragedy “mind-numbing,” he said he had updated the Union Home Minister on the ongoing operations. In a post on X, Sinha wrote, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police & administration.”

The cloudburst in Kathua, which occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, also damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station. Flash floods and a landslide in Jodh village trapped six people and washed away several connecting roads, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma confirmed that rescue teams are at the site and operations are underway in Jodh village.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said the situation was being closely monitored. “Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected,” Singh said in a post on X.

The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and the local administration. (ANI)