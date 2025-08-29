J-K: Ramban MLA Raju pledges Rs 10 lakh support for flood-hit families

Follow us on

Ramban,August 29: The Jammu and Kashmir region is currently witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides that have disrupted daily life. Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju on Friday met flood-affected families in lower Maitra, Ward 6, and announced financial assistance for the construction of a protection wall to safeguard their homes.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Raju said, “The rainfall has damaged the houses in lower Maitra. We will not be able to fully compensate them. We reached here yesterday. I will deposit Rs. 5,00,000 in MNREGA and contribute Rs. 5,00,000 from my side towards the construction of a protection wall.”

“We will advise the administration to take the advisory seriously…Administration needs to be cautious. The government and administration will support them. We are committed to our people,” he added.

Earlier today, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commenced road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range following rainfall and flash floods that caused landslides and blocked connectivity in Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Local resident Ram Krishan expressed relief over the ongoing work, stating, “There has been a lot of relief now. The construction is facilitating a lot of people. People are working tirelessly to restore the roads ..We are grateful to the Border Roads Organisation department…The construction will be completed in some time”.

Krishan added, “At least an 80% effect was attributed to the rain…But the construction work continued. Due to the rainfall, numerous landslides have occurred. The work was slow for a few days. Our problems will be solved soon.”

Furthermore, schools in Srinagar, part of the Kashmir division, reopened after remaining closed for two days due to heavy rainfall and flood warnings.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the region. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning.

An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall. (ANI)