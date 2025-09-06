J-K: NH-244 opens for traffic, restoring road connectivity in Kishtwar and Udhampur

The National Highway-244 from Thathri to Kishtwar has been reopened after landslides and damage were cleared. The Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan Top road is also expected to open soon after blasting operations remove heavy rocks and boulders.

Thathri Kathawa road was reopened after a week-long closure, restoring connectivity to over 15,000 people.

“The landslides and damages to NH-244 have been removed and made open for traffic. Thathri Kathawa road got opened after one week providing much needed connectivity to over 15,000 people,” Singh said in a post on X.

He also said that Bheja, Kutyara, and Sartingal villages in Doda district, which were devastated during adverse weather conditions, received new hope with the Indian Army providing footbridges and supplies in the form of ration, solar lights, and bedding.

The Union Minister also informed that the NH244 road from Thathri to Kishtwar is open, bypassing the slide area.

Road NH244 from Thathri to Kishtwar is open, bypassing the slide area. From Kishtwar-Chatroo- Sinthan Top ll be opened today as blasting was done yesterday to remove heavy rocks and boulders that blocked the road,” he said in a post on X.

“PMGSY road leading to Bhed block was made motorable yesterday after 20 days. Hopefully, the Bani-Basohli road will be open for LMV by this evening. There is no dearth of essential commodities and these are being made available in all areas,” the Minister also said in another post.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the last few days caused widespread damage in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Residents are suffering from damaged houses, sunken roads, and destroyed crops.

Several rain-induced landslides also occurred in the district, blocking many land routes.

“Over the past 5-6 days, we’ve toured the entire tehsil of Majakote. The house you’re seeing is completely damaged, and the road behind it is also sunken. As a result, all the water from the mountain has collected just behind this house, causing the damage,” Social activist and Congress leader Farookh Khan told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continued to remain suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday due to persistent adverse weather conditions and incidents of landslides along the pilgrimage route.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days triggered landslides and road blockages in the Trikuta Hills, making the pilgrimage route unsafe for devotees. (ANI)