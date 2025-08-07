J-K: Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviews counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, on Thursday reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the region.

In a post shared on X, the Northern Command of the Indian Army stated, “Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations.”

“He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience, enabling the Indian Army’s resolute commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region,” the X post read.

Meanwhile, on the anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on August 5, security forces continued their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district for the fifth consecutive day.

According to Chinar Corps, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that continued overnight in the Akhal area of Kulgam. The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X.

Earlier on July 30, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the General Area of Dachigam in Kashmir to commend troops for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Operation Mahadev.

According to a release, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma complimented and felicitated troops for their resilient action, as also the swift and successful execution of Operation Mahadev in Lidwas on Jul 28, where three hardcore terrorists were neutralised. (ANI)