J-K: Doda administration provides essential facilities to homeless families after devastating flash floods

To help the affected people rebuild their lives, the administration has distributed mattresses, blankets (kambals), tents, sleeping bags, and utensils.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Arun Kumar Badyal said, “109 houses have been fully or surely damaged, around 300 partially damaged, and apart from this, there are commercial structures, cow sheds, landslides have come in many places, so the land and crops have also been damaged.”

Badyal further said that the homeless families are currently taking shelter in Panchayat Ghars, school buildings, ITI centres, and other government institutions. “Tragically, three people lost their lives in Bhalesa due to the flash floods. The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased family,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army in Bhaderwah responded to villagers cut off after a cloudburst and flash floods, constructing a makeshift wooden footbridge in less than 18 hours to restore connectivity in the affected areas. The calamity that struck Beja village earlier this week washed away vital roads, leaving residents of Butla, Beja, Shrekhi, and Katyara isolated from the main town.

With their only link roads destroyed, villagers risked crossing the swollen river on foot to access food, medicines, and other essentials.

Earlier, on Thursday, heavy rainfall and a continued surge in the Jhelum River led to inundation near Zenipora village, Pampore. The Army’s “Chinar Warriors”, the NDRF, and local administration mobilised resources to evacuate affected residents and provide relief and medical assistance.

“On 04 Sep 2025, heavy rainfall and a continued surge in the Jhelum River led to an inundation near Zenipora Village, Pampore. Chinar Warriors, along with NDRF and local administration, swiftly mobilised resources, evacuated affected citizens and provided succour and medical assistance.

Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the nation and its citizens,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said. (ANI).