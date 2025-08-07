J-K: 2 CRPF personnel dead, 12 injured after vehicle meets with accident in Udhampur

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died, while 12 were injured after a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel met with an accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Bhat said on Thursday.

Additional SP Udhampur Sandeep Bhat said that two CRPF personnel died and 12 were injured. He added that after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation and shifted all injured persons to the nearby hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke to Deputy Commissioner DC Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, “Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva-Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated.”

MoS Jitendra Singh added that the locals voluntarily came forward to assist the rescue operations.

“Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured,” the X post read. (ANI)