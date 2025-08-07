Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

J-K: 2 CRPF personnel dead, 12 injured after vehicle meets with accident in Udhampur

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died, while 12 were injured after a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel met with an accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Bhat said on Thursday.

Additional SP Udhampur Sandeep Bhat said that two CRPF personnel died and 12 were injured. He added that after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation and shifted all injured persons to the nearby hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke to Deputy Commissioner DC Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, “Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva-Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated.”

MoS Jitendra Singh added that the locals voluntarily came forward to assist the rescue operations.

“Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured,” the X post read. (ANI)

Kulgam Encounter Day 02: Two more terrorists killed, toll reaches five
CM Omar Abdullah calls for joint efforts of Centre and J&K Govt to shape a better future
Cabinet passes resolution for restoration of Statehood for J&K
At 5 pm, Srinagar records over 36% voter turnout
Maintaining strong defence posture at LAC, ready to tackle any contingency: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Foreign policy disaster”: Kharge on Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50 per cent
Next Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Death of CRPF Personnel in Udhampur Road Accident 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Election Commission notifies schedule for Vice President election
Breaking National
CM Omar Abdullah holds public interaction at Dawar, Gurez
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Death of CRPF Personnel in Udhampur Road Accident 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Foreign policy disaster”: Kharge on Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50 per cent
Breaking National