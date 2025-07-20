BreakingJammu

J&K Congress leaders march for Statehood restoration; detained, then released by Police

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, alongside All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and several senior leaders, led the “Jammu Chalo” march on Sunday, reiterating the party’s demand for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

A Party spokesperson said, “The march, held under the banner “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”, marked the culmination of a broader campaign that has reached every corner of the Union Territory in recent weeks.

This aims to highlight public dissatisfaction with the continued absence of democratic rights and the erosion of constitutional guarantees following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state in 2019.

Congress leaders, accompanied by scores of supporters, rallied peacefully through Jammu, voicing demands for the restoration of democratic institutions, statehood, and dignity for the people of J&K.

However, the Protest was briefly interrupted when J&K Police detained the leaders. They were taken to the Police Line in Gandhi Nagar, where they were held for about an hour before being released.

