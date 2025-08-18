J&K Dy CM visits relief camp, hospitals; assures comprehensive support to cloudburst-hit families

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today visited the relief camp established at SIDCO Ghati Industrial Estate, Kathua to take stock of arrangements being extended to the families affected by the recent cloudburst.

The Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the displaced families, heard their concerns and assured them of full government support.

“The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this hour of crisis. Every possible measure will be taken to ensure their immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation,” the Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing the victims at the relief camp.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the nearby bridge connecting the adjoining villages of Ghati which was damaged in the incident. He directed the concerned authorities to take up immediate restoration work. “Restoration of connectivity is the top priority and the administration has been directed to execute works on war footing,” he asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited the Military Hospital Pathankot where he enquired about the well-being of the injured admitted following the Ghati cloudburst. He appreciated the timely response of the medical staff and instructed them to provide best possible treatment to the injured till their full recovery.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Government Medical College Kathua where he met the injured and families affected by cloudbursts and flashfloods at Jakhole and Janglote. He assured them that all necessary assistance including medical care and rehabilitation support, will be extended without delay.

“The safety and well-being of the people is our foremost concern. The Government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure,” the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed.

He also directed the district administration to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in all calamity-hit areas and ensure timely assistance to the affected population.