IUST’s WEDC hosts prog on copyright, creative ownership

Awantipora, Jul 17: The Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell (WEDC), CIED-IUST Foundation, organised an interactive session on “Understanding Copyright: Creative Ownership and Legal Awareness” at Campus-III, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Part of CIED-IUST’s ongoing initiatives to build legal and entrepreneurial literacy, the session aimed to equip emerging women entrepreneurs with essential knowledge on intellectual property rights (IPR) and the protection of original ideas, the university said in a statement issued here.Dr Asifa Baba, Dean of Students, served as the resource person and delivered an insightful talk on the fundamentals of copyright, creative ownership, and related legal domains, including patents and trademarks. The session also featured an engaging Q&A round with active participation.“Understanding legal rights is fundamental to innovation and creative growth. Programmes like these are integral to our mission,” said Prof Parvez A. Mir, Director, CIED-IUST. Dr Shaiya Nasreen from WEDC highlighted the importance of legal awareness in fostering a culture of innovation. The programme was coordinated by Dr Ruheela Hassan, Coordinator WEDC.

