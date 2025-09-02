IUST to host inaugural edition of annual architecture festival ‘Nairang-e-Tameer’

Follow us on

Awantipora, Sep 1: The Department of Architecture, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), is proud to host the inaugural edition of its annual architecture festival, Nairang-e-Tameer, from September 2 to 4.

As per a statement issued here, this year’s theme, “Rooted Futures: Design for All,” emphasizes inclusive and sustainable approaches to design while celebrating cultural and architectural richness.

The three-day festival will begin with an Architecture Conclave, where distinguished experts from across India will share insights through lectures and discussions. Day two will open with an Entrepreneurial Forum featuring a panel discussion on architectural practice, followed by an exhibition of works by local architects, invited professionals, and students from IUST and other participating schools of architecture and design. The day will close with a networking event designed to connect students, educators, and practitioners. The final day will focus on student workshops and competitions, offering hands-on learning opportunities, and will conclude with a vibrant cultural program and closing ceremony, marking the culmination of this landmark initiative. With “Rooted Futures: Design for All,” Nairang-e-Tameer aspires to spark meaningful dialogue, showcase creative talent, and build bridges between academia, practice and community.