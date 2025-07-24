IUST to host finale of Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Prog on  July 24

Awantipora, July 23: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is hosting the finale of the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program (VBYCP), part of the national initiative Viksit Bharat@2047, on 24th July, 2025. The pre-event activities highlighted the vital role of youth in shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.According to a statement issued here, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of IUST, stated, “VBYCP is a transformative platform that empowers youth to engage in constructive dialogue, develop leadership qualities, and contribute actively to nation-building. At IUST, we are committed to aligning our academic, research, and outreach efforts with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, ensuring that our students emerge as responsible, innovative, and solution-oriented citizens ready to address the challenges of tomorrow.”The pre-event activities began a week back with an enthusiastic registration drive of students on the MY Bharat portal, fostering volunteerism and civic engagement among students. Over the past week, a series of activities, including thematic lectures, debates, skill-building sessions, Youth Parliament, debates on the theme, and cultural programs like theatre performances on Nasha Mukt Bharat, set the stage for the concluding events, which will feature Yuva Samad, Viksit Bharat pledge, and several other activities.The final event will feature a special session of ‘Yuva Samvad’, followed by a felicitation ceremony for winners of debates, youth parliament, and other competitions. The event will be graced by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir LG Sinha.