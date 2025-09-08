IUST signs MoU with CSIR–NEIST

Follow us on

Awantipora, Sept 07: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research–North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR–NEIST) to strengthen research collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange between the two institutions.

According to a statement issued here, the MoU was signed by Prof. Virendra M. Tiwari, Director CSIR–NEIST, Jorhat, and Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST, in the presence of Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST. The ceremony was attended by Deans, Heads of Departments, the Finance Officer, Director CIED, administrative officers, as well as Dr. Shahid Rasool and Dr. Mohammad Ayub from CSIR–IIIM, and Dr. Mantu Bhuyan, Senior Scientist CSIR–NEIST.

In his address, Prof. Romshoo highlighted the geographical and cultural commonalities between Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, expressing confidence that the MoU would open new avenues for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, thereby fostering a stronger scientific ecosystem in both regions. He emphasized that the collaboration would particularly focus on mountain hydrology and disaster vulnerability, which have emerged as priority areas in the Indian Himalayas keeping in view the recent happenings in the region. Prof. Romshoo also congratulated the IUST community on the university’s recent recognition in the NIRF 2025 rankings across three categories.

Prof. Tiwari underlined the importance of collaborative research in addressing the shared challenges of the two regions, such as climate change, and called for “solution-driven science.”

Prof. Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST, expressed optimism that the partnership would yield significant outcomes in terms of joint research projects and societal impact.