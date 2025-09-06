IUST secures NIRF 2025 rankings across multiple categories

Follow us on

Awantipora, Sept 05: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has achieved a major milestone by securing a place for the first time under three categories in the prestigious NIRF 2025, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. According to a statement issued here, this year’s rankings saw a record 7,692 institutions submitting 14,163 applications across categories, making IUST’s listing in the NIRF all the more significant.

In this year’s rankings, IUST has secured a position in the 151-200 rank band in the overall University category and the 151-200 rank band in the Engineering category, reflecting its growing national visibility in higher education and research. Significantly, IUST has also been placed in the 51-100 rank band under the State Public Universities category, underscoring its emergence as a leading public university in India. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo hailed the achievement as a proud moment for IUST, a young university from Jammu and Kashmir, to feature in the national rankings under three categories. He said the recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty, students, and staff, and reaffirms IUST’s mission of knowledge creation, innovation, and inclusive development in the region.

Prof. Romshoo added that the NIRF 2025 ranking will inspire the university to pursue greater academic and research excellence with a continued focus on quality teaching, impactful research, industry linkages, and outreach.