IUST promotes innovation & employability through hackathon

Awantipora, July 31: With the aim to promote innovation and enhance industry-academia collaboration, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted a 24-hour Hackathon from July 31 to August 1, 2025.As per a statement issued here, the event was organised by the Centre for Career Counselling and Placements (3CP@IUST), under the Office of Dean Outreach, in collaboration with People10 Technologies Inc., a US-based technology solutions company.Exclusively designed for B.Tech computer science and engineering students of the university, the Hackathon brought together four student teams who worked intensively on real-world problem statements provided by the industry partner. The initiative aimed to nurture problem-solving abilities, encourage teamwork, and provide students with hands-on industry exposure. The event was coordinated by Basharat Masoodi, placement officer IUST, and was attended by Dean Outreach, (Head, 3CP), Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering), and (AR-Research). Top-performing participants will be offered job opportunities as Software Engineers and Automation Engineers at People10 Technologies Inc.