IUST partners with government for building safer J&K

Awantipora, May 28: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), through its Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction (CDRR), has been selected by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, to lead an ambitious capacity-building programme on disaster preparedness and risk reduction for key stakeholder communities across the Union Territory. This initiative marks a significant milestone in building a resilient Jammu and Kashmir, vulnerable to multiple hazards such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, avalanches, climate extremes, and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The programme involves a series of targeted workshops and trainings scheduled throughout the year (2025), focusing on diverse groups including government officials, urban planners, engineers, academics, NGOs, and community representatives. These multi-day sessions aim to enhance disaster literacy, technical preparedness, and inter-agency coordination across the region. Experts from national institutions and leading universities will facilitate the sessions through interactive modules, field visits, and simulations.

Speaking about the program, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, IUST, stated that given Jammu and Kashmir’s disaster vulnerability, risk reduction is not just a policy concern but it is an existential necessity. He added that this initiative reflects our deep commitment to strengthening the capacity of institutions and communities to better prepare for and respond to disasters and help build a safer and more resilient Jammu & Kashmir. Prof. Romshoo said that this initiative positions IUST as a pioneering academic institution not only in disaster research but also in directly supporting governance and community resilience in one of India’s most disaster-prone regions.

The capability building workshops will cover disaster-specific themes and will combine scientific insights with practical tools and community-based preparedness frameworks.