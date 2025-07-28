IUST organises free AYUSH medical camp at Awantipora

Awantipora, August 27: In a continued effort to extend quality healthcare to underserved communities, the Centre for AYUSH Science at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organised a free medical camp in Aghanjipora, under the flagship initiative Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.A statement issued here said that the camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, with women making up the majority of beneficiaries. Attendees received free medical consultations, diagnostic checkups, medicines, and advice on preventive healthcare practices rooted in the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) system. Medical professionals addressed a wide range of common health issues such as joint pain, respiratory conditions, digestive disorders, anaemia, and general fatigue, offering personalized care and awareness about lifestyle-based healing. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arsheed A. Ganaie, Coordinator, Centre for AYUSH Science, emphasized the university’s role in strengthening public health through community-based initiatives. “Such outreach reflects IUST’s commitment to providing affordable, accessible healthcare to rural populations. The community’s positive response encourages us to continue promoting traditional and alternative medicine systems for holistic wellness,” Dr. Ganaie said. Local residents lauded the initiative, expressing gratitude to IUST for bringing medical assistance to their doorstep and promoting awareness about integrative health systems. The camp not only offered immediate medical relief but also encouraged long-term health management through traditional wellness practices. The university, through its Centre for AYUSH Science, plans to organize similar camps in more villages, reinforcing its mission of community engagement and health equity under the national vision of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.