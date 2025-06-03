IUST observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Charari Sharief, June 02: Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCN&MT), Charari Sharief, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) commemorated World No Tobacco Day 2025 with a day-long awareness programme aimed at educating students and the community about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use. This year’s theme “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products” underscored the manipulative strategies employed by the tobacco industry, particularly targeting youth.

Organized under the umbrella of the Tobacco-Free Campaign 2.0 in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Kashmir, the event reaffirmed AMCN&MT’s commitment to building a healthier, tobacco-free future through education, engagement, and empowerment. The programme featured a series of expert talks, including one by Dr. Ashiq Rashid Mir, Executive Member of the Rotary Club of Kashmir and State Surveillance Medical Officer (Kashmir & Ladakh), who spoke about the wider public health implications of tobacco use. Mr. Touseef Ahmed, from Rotary Club Kashmir, highlighted international efforts to reduce tobacco use among youth and vulnerable populations.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar, IUST commended AMCN&MT for organizing a meaningful and timely initiative, and stressed the importance of educational institutions taking a lead in health awareness campaigns. “You are the future nurses and health educators of this valley — your voices, your outreach, and your conviction can save lives,” he remarked.

Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba, Dean of Students and Nodal Officer for the Tobacco-Free Campaign 2.0, emphasized upon the health risks associated with tobacco consumption and the urgent need to counter industry tactics through education and advocacy. Prof. Dr. Zamrooda Akhter, Principal of AMCN&MT, encouraged students to take active roles in public health efforts and become vocal advocates for a tobacco-free society. Besides scientific presentations, a skit creatively depicted the dangers of tobacco use and the role of youth in prevention efforts was also presented.