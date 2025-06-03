Kashmir

IUST observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Charari Sharief, June 02: Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCN&MT), Charari Sharief, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) commemorated World No Tobacco Day 2025 with a day-long awareness programme aimed at educating students and the community about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use. This year’s theme “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products” underscored the manipulative strategies employed by the tobacco industry, particularly targeting youth.

Organized under the umbrella of the Tobacco-Free Campaign 2.0 in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Kashmir, the event reaffirmed AMCN&MT’s commitment to building a healthier, tobacco-free future through education, engagement, and empowerment. The programme featured a series of expert talks, including one by Dr. Ashiq Rashid Mir, Executive Member of the Rotary Club of Kashmir and State Surveillance Medical Officer (Kashmir & Ladakh), who spoke about the wider public health implications of tobacco use. Mr. Touseef Ahmed, from Rotary Club Kashmir, highlighted international efforts to reduce tobacco use among youth and vulnerable populations.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar, IUST commended AMCN&MT for organizing a meaningful and timely initiative, and stressed the importance of educational institutions taking a lead in health awareness campaigns. “You are the future nurses and health educators of this valley — your voices, your outreach, and your conviction can save lives,” he remarked.

Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba, Dean of Students and Nodal Officer for the Tobacco-Free Campaign 2.0, emphasized upon the health risks associated with tobacco consumption and the urgent need to counter industry tactics through education and advocacy. Prof. Dr. Zamrooda Akhter, Principal of AMCN&MT, encouraged students to take active roles in public health efforts and become vocal advocates for a tobacco-free society. Besides scientific presentations, a skit creatively depicted the dangers of tobacco use and the role of youth in prevention efforts was also presented.

 

 

Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti: Army’s cultural festival in north Kashmir showcases India’s rich heritage
DHSK reviews ‘National Tuberculosis Elimination’ prog
J&K govt orders major reshuffle in civil administration
IUST achieves 4-star innovation ranking
Job fair held at Govt Degree College Tangmarg
Share This Article
Previous Article AIKS greets KPs on Mela Kheer Bhawani
Next Article Ensure timely completion of SBM 2.0, AMRUT projects: CS to officials
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Five terrorist associates booked under PSA in Srinagar
Kashmir
Ensure timely completion of SBM 2.0, AMRUT projects: CS to officials
Kashmir
AIKS greets KPs on Mela Kheer Bhawani
Jammu
Sakeena inaugurates multiple dev projects in Beerwah
Kashmir