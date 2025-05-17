IUST, KU announce admissions for academic courses

Srinagar, May 16: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the University of Kashmir have announced their entrance examination and admission schedules for the upcoming academic session 2025.

The Islamic University of Science and Technology has already issued a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for various academic programmes. Admissions are open for Postgraduate (PG) courses, Four year Undergraduate (UG) programmes, Five year Integrated MBA programme, B.Voc. programmes, and Three year Diploma programmes.

Candidates are advised to refer to the Admission Guidelines available on the official IUST website and thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and admission procedure before filling out the online application forms.

The last date for submission of the online applications is May 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir has also released its Admission Schedule for 2025 (Regular Mode).

An official from the university confirmed that admissions for UG and integrated programmes (for students who have completed 12th grade) commenced on April 17, 2025, and will continue until May 16, 2025.

Additionally, students who have passed 10th or 12th grade are eligible for six month Certificate Courses. The application window for these courses opened on May 16, 2025, and will close on May 31, 2025.

The entrance process for PG programmes will begin in June 2025. Online applications will be accepted from June 5 to July 4, 2025, and entrance examinations are scheduled to take place between July 11 and July 25, 2025.

The university will also begin admissions for 1-year PG Diploma and Diploma Courses (for graduates) in August 2025. Applications will be accepted from August 1 to August 18, 2025.

In another significant development, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened the Re-Registration process for the July 2025 academic session. This process applies to all eligible learners enrolled in UG and PG programmes offered through both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes.

The re-registration window will remain open until June 30, 2025. Students are advised to complete the process early to avoid any last-minute issues.

Re-registration is mandatory for all students with valid admissions, regardless of whether they have appeared for the term-end exams or submitted assignments. Students must ensure their admission validity before proceeding.

Eligible learners can complete the re-registration through the official IGNOU portal.

Applicants should keep their enrollment number, registered mobile/email ID, and payment details ready before applying.

Review meeting of CIED verticals held at IUST

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), conducted a comprehensive review meeting of all its eight verticals at Campus III. The meeting was attended by all members and coordinators of the respective verticals.

The session focused on reviewing the activities undertaken over the past year and planning for upcoming programs and initiatives. Prof. Parvaiz A. Mir, Director CIED IUST Foundation, appreciated the efforts of the team and emphasized the need to further strengthen the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. He urged the coordinators to actively promote government initiatives such as YuKTi among students and researchers of the university.

Key points discussed included the creation of knowledge content, capacity building of CIED members, inter-vertical collaborations, and faculty awareness programs on CIED schemes. The meeting also deliberated on the process, format, and registration details for YuKTi, aiming to streamline its adoption across departments. The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to enhance outreach and impact through coordinated efforts and innovative programming.